Forecast: Weekend Will Be Mostly Nice, But Disrupted By Rain On Saturday

Before talking about the weather today, I’d like to remind everyone that one month from now, on Aug. 21, there will be a total solar eclipse of the sun.

This occurs when the path of the moon’s shadow is cast upon the Earth. Depending on where you are will determine whether the entire sun gets blotted out or just part of it.

The map below shows approximate drive times for anyone in the U.S. wishing to travel to view the total eclipse.

(Courtesy Great American Eclipse)

Notice the line of totality stretches from the Northwest through the Midwest and off the Southeast coast. As the day draws near, WBUR's Dave Epstein will keep you informed of more facts associated with this once-in-a-lifetime event.

The next total solar eclipse will not be visible from the U.S. until April 8, 2024.

High temperatures on Friday. (Courtesy National Weather Service)

Weather-wise, today will feature lots of sunshine. It will still be quite warm, but the humidity will be lower.

A fast-moving weather system will track from the Great Lakes region to Southern New England, bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night.

Temperatures will be turn cooler for the second half of the weekend.

Meteorologist Dave Goldbaum is in for WBUR's Dave Epstein

Today: Mostly sunny. Still hot, but not as humid. Highs near 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear, but some patches of fog. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Increasing clouds late. High of 87. Showers and thunderstorms overnight Saturday. Some heavy rain possible.

Sunday: Morning clouds then partly sunny, cooler. Highs in the 70s.

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers. Highs in the 70s.