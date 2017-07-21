At an election forum held at the University of Massachusetts Boston on Thursday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he's become a better listener throughout his three years in office.

His interview came one day after City Councilor Tito Jackson — his main opponent in this November's mayoral race — participated in the same Q&A.

The conversations, which were broadcast live, were sponsored by UMass, WBUR, The Boston Globe and NBC Boston. You can view the mayor's forum below, or via Youtube.

At the forum, Walsh admitted that his first three months on the job were daunting. He was surprised by the relentless pace and incessant questions from the press. After that early period, Walsh says, he began to manage the constant barrage of issues.

Walsh said he feels proudest of the way the city rebounded to address homelessness after an emergency evacuation of the city's main shelter on Long Island.

"After we had to close the Long Island Bridge — which was an awful decision that we had to make in the city — we actually looked at our homelessness," Walsh explained, "and we created a system that helped us house homeless vets, and then homeless people — chronically homeless folks on the streets, for a long time, for decades. We've housed over 1,100 people."

Walsh defended his initial support for trying to bring the Olympics to Boston and the city's subsequent withdrawal as it became clear that Bostonians opposed hosting the games.



He says his biggest mistake was waiting too long to appoint a permanent superintendent of schools. One of his priorities in a second term, he says, would be to persuade the Legislature to take funds reserved for an expansion of the Boston Convention Center to pay for universal pre-kindergarten for the city's children.