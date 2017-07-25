Forecast: Oddly Cool For One More Day Before Beautiful, Warmer Wed.

How about this cool weather in July? Are you loving or hating it? Or are you feeling conflicted? It seems like everyone has an opinion about the weather even on typical days. So this type of extreme weather usually brings up even more robust debate.

While it's been cool and wet the past 24 hours, the plus-side is we've been able to enjoy some nice sleeping weather while keeping the air-conditioners off. Also, lawns throughout the region are still green, and if you make your living mowing, there's no taking a break this year.

After a cloudy start today, there will be a few breaks later in the afternoon. Temperatures won't be very warm because of the lack of sunshine and a northerly flow of air.

Wednesday is a great day. I am expecting wall-to-wall sunshine and seasonably warm air. It's likely the best beach day until the weekend, too.

Temperatures return to seasonable levels on Wednesday. (Courtesy NOAA)

Thursday brings good news and some bad news. The next weather-maker is moving a bit faster than expected yesterday. This means clouds and showers will arrive later Thursday. It does, however, also mean the dreary skies and rain should clear out for the weekend.

Friday could end up nice if this fast trend continues, but either way, Saturday and Sunday are both looking fabulous, like a reward for the October-like weather we've had kicking off this week.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Tuesday: An early sprinkle or shower. Clouds break late in the day. Highs 64-68.

Tuesday Night: Clearing and great for sleeping. Lows 53-59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny and a bit more humid. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Lots of clouds, early humidity. Some showers and downpours early, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80.