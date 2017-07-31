WBUR News
Gulliver: As Expected, Traffic Is Slower On Mass Pike With Comm. Ave. Bridge Fixes Underway03:28Play
The Mass Pike was slow Monday morning due to the project to replace the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge.
Acting Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver joined Morning Edition to talk about how traffic has been flowing.
This segment aired on July 31, 2017.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
