Forecast: Chance Of Thunderstorms Tonight; Partly Sunny And Humid All Week

Weak high pressure along with a southerly flow of air will keep weather conditions warm and moderately humid over the Greater Boston area through Saturday.

A front to the west will cause a line of thunderstorms to develop over eastern New York this afternoon and track eastward.

Some of storms could be severe in Western Mass. and across Connecticut. However, they should be in the diminishing stages as they reach the Boston area early tonight.

Similar humid conditions with partly cloudy skies can be expected Thursday and Friday. A stronger front will cross Saturday with the risk for scattered thunderstorms.

Skies will clear on Sunday, with cooler, much drier air moving into the region.

Today: Partly sunny, warm and moderately humid. High 86.

Tonight: Chance for evening thunderstorms. Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows 63-67.

Thursday and Friday: Partly sunny. Temperatures continue to be warm with humid air. High 84.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. High 83.

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant with much more comfortable temperatures. High 79.