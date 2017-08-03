Support the news

August 03, 2017
Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Thursday but will remain free pending the appeal of her manslaughter conviction for convincing her suicidal friend to kill himself.

A judge sentenced Carter to serve 15 months, but he then agreed to a defense request to stay the sentence until all appeals are exhausted. WBUR's David Boeri was there for the sentencing.

This segment aired on August 3, 2017.

