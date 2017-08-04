Forecast: Break In The Humidity Coming, But Still An Active Pattern

Thursday saw any thunderstorm activity confined to far western New England. This allowed the heat and humidity to build during the day without any late afternoon relief. Friday is looking like the same type of day with a very small risk of an isolated storm, but most of that activity confined well north and west of the area.

A cold front will pass through New England on Saturday. This brings a higher risk of showers as the front moves east. If you are traveling around the six-state area there will likely be a line of showers and thunderstorms, but the question is how solid the line becomes. The timing of the front may be at the wrong time of the day for any big storms.

Showers will develop Saturday along a cold front. (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

Sunday is my pick of the weekend. I expect a lot of sunshine and very pleasant air. Humidity will be quite low and the risk of rain zero.

As I wrote in the headlines, this is an active pattern. Another storm approaches from the Ohio Valley Monday and with it there will be an increase in clouds and the risk for rain. The track of this system will determine if we see just a few showers Monday evening and overnight, or heavy rainfall. Presently, it appears we will see at least some showers.

If you have irrigation, it's not a bad idea to shut off the main system. You likely won't need it for a while.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Humid. A few storms or showers mostly north and west of Route 495. Highs in the 80s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Sun blended with clouds along with a few showers. Humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs near 80.

Monday and Tuesday: A risk of a few showers, especially Monday night. Highs in the mid- to upper 70s.