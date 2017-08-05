Support the news

August 05, 2017
(Billy Starr, Founder of the Pan-Mass Challenge)

You may notice a few more cyclists on the road this weekend.

Around 6,200 riders are expected to bike across the state in the annual Pan-Mass Challenge.

Pan-Mass raises more money than any other athletic fundraiser in the country, according to organizers. Since 1980, it has donated more than $547 million to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Organizers expect to raise a record-breaking $48 million this year.

Bob Oakes sat down with the man who started the charity, Billy Starr, and asked him how he managed to find the magic formula for fundraising.

This segment aired on August 5, 2017.

