You may notice a few more cyclists on the road this weekend.

Around 6,200 riders are expected to bike across the state in the annual Pan-Mass Challenge.

Pan-Mass raises more money than any other athletic fundraiser in the country, according to organizers. Since 1980, it has donated more than $547 million to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Organizers expect to raise a record-breaking $48 million this year.

Bob Oakes sat down with the man who started the charity, Billy Starr, and asked him how he managed to find the magic formula for fundraising.