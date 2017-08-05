WBUR News
Support the news
Billy Starr Reflects On 38 Years of Leading The Pan-Mass Challenge03:48Play
You may notice a few more cyclists on the road this weekend.
Around 6,200 riders are expected to bike across the state in the annual Pan-Mass Challenge.
Pan-Mass raises more money than any other athletic fundraiser in the country, according to organizers. Since 1980, it has donated more than $547 million to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Organizers expect to raise a record-breaking $48 million this year.
Bob Oakes sat down with the man who started the charity, Billy Starr, and asked him how he managed to find the magic formula for fundraising.
This segment aired on August 5, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news