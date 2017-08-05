Support the news

Remembering Meteorologist Dick Albert04:12Download

Play
August 05, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Longtime WCVB-TV meteorologist Dick Albert has died. Paul La Camera, former WBUR general manager and former president and GM of WCVB, joined Weekend Edition.

This segment aired on August 5, 2017.

Sharon Brody Twitter News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news