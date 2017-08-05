WBUR News
Remembering Meteorologist Dick Albert04:12Play
Longtime WCVB-TV meteorologist Dick Albert has died. Paul La Camera, former WBUR general manager and former president and GM of WCVB, joined Weekend Edition.
This segment aired on August 5, 2017.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
