Forecast: Today Will Be Cloudy At First, But Nice Days Are Coming As Skies Clear

If you read Monday's blog, you likely knew yesterday's rainfall wasn't going to amount to very much. Indeed as a weather system passed south of New England, most of the rain stayed out over the fishes. Unfortunately, for eastern Maine, where there is drought, the rain just never moved very far north.

With a northeasterly flow today skies will have a tough time clearing. I expect clouds to be dominant for the first part of the day at least. Some clearing is likely north and west of Boston and least likely south of the city along the coast.

Starting on Wednesday, we have several nice days as high pressure takes control. While we are losing about 17 minutes of daylight a week right now, we still have some strong sunshine out there. The sun right now is similar to what it was back in late April and early May, which can still heat up the ground, and in turn, the air, pretty quickly. I expect many 80-degree readings.

Highs Wednesday will reach the 80-degree mark or a bit higher. (Courtesy NOAA)

The weekend is a bit of a question mark, weather-wise. As yesterday's rainfall shows, the models are not optimistic. Right now, some clouds and showers are possible this weekend. However, there are still several days to go before the forecast is solidified, so don't cancel any beach plans just yet.

Monday: Early sunshine, then thickening clouds. Showers later in the evening. Highs 72-76.

Tuesday Night: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Lots of clouds. Some showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s to lower 80s.

Thursday: Generally sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: More sunshine, warm with a slight increase in humidity. Highs within a few degrees of 80.

Saturday and Sunday: Sun and clouds. Showers are possible. Highs 75-80.