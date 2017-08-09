Forecast: Sunny Days Ahead, But Weekend Beach Weather Is Iffy

Skies cleared on Tuesday, and now we will see a couple days of sunshine and warm temperatures.

This is good vacation weather. If you want to head to the beach or the lake, the next two days are ideal times to do so. Humidity levels are going to be low, and highs will be perfect for swimming. Water temperatures continue to rise heading toward their seasonal peaks in the coming week or two before falling back next month.

Highs Wednesday will reach the 80s in most areas. (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

The forecast for the weekend is tricky, however. High pressure will relinquish its grip somewhat Saturday and Sunday and allow more clouds and the chance of showers to return to the forecast.

There isn't going to be a big weather system this weekend, but there will be a series of small systems in the general flow. This makes the timing of the showers — if they occur at all — very difficult to predict.

The bottom line is: the weekend will feature more clouds and the risk of showers. I would say Sunday appears to have a greater chance of precipitation, while Saturday may stay dry.

If you are thinking about your weekend outdoor plans and indoor backups, I would keep Saturday plans in tact, but at least think about Sunday and what you would do if showers occur. More on this tomorrow.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday Night: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Generally sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: More sunshine, warm with a slight increase in humidity. Highs within a few degrees of 80.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. A shower is possible. Highs 75-80.

Sunday: Clouds with some sunny breaks. A shower or two. Highs near 80.