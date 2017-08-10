Stupendous, super, fabulous, stunning, perfection, beautiful, wonderful or amazing! No matter what word you choose, yesterday was certainly a great day of weather.

The good news continues, too. If you want to keep using one of those superlatives today, you can because it's another winner of a day.

Some fog is hanging around this morning, but like yesterday, that will burn off leaving mainly sunny skies. Also like yesterday, some clouds may show up later in the day, and there could be a sprinkle in the mountains or Worcester hills. However, the day overall is pretty awesome.

It's going to be warm again as well. Highs will be in the 80s in most places except for down at the Cape. Humidity won't be noticeable for most of you, so although it's warm, it won't be uncomfortable.

It will be warm Thursday afternoon. (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

On Friday, winds turn a bit more southerly, and this will add some more moisture to the air and perhaps a few more clouds. The risk of showers is still very small to near zero in much of the area, but slightly higher over the Worcester hills again.

The weekend is going to be mainly, if not totally, dry for most of us. There will be a blend of clouds and sunshine both days. Saturday has about a 30 to 40 percent chance you'll see an hour or so of rain from a passing shower, but this also means there's a greater chance you won't see a thing.

The weather has turned quite dry as of late, and the dry pattern means shower chances are lower in these situations than they were in a wetter pattern. Temperatures next week appear to be seasonable with no heat waves in sight.

Thursday: Generally sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, but mid-80s inland.

Wednesday Night: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s.

Friday: More sunshine, warm with a slight increase in humidity. Highs within a few degrees of 80.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. A shower is possible. Highs 75-80.

Sunday: Dry with clouds and sunshine. Highs near 80.

Monday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. Small risk of a shower.