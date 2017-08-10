WBUR News
The criminal case against four Teamsters accused of trying to extort jobs from a production company that was filming "Top Chef" in the Boston area in 2014 is now in the hands of a jury.
In federal court in Boston on Thursday, closing arguments lasted nearly three hours. WBUR's David Boeri was there.
This segment aired on August 10, 2017.
