Forecast: Another Beach Day, But Showers Arrive Saturday

It's unfortunate with all this nice weather that one of the two weekend days isn't going to be so nice. I know it's summer and lots of folks are on vacation, but for those who are working Monday to Friday, it can be frustrating to not have the weekend be nice, too.

Today is a good beach day. Some high clouds cross the sky at times, but overall, it's a great day. There is no real chance of showers today. However, as we saw Thursday evening when one or two showers briefly popped up, a shower or two can still surprise us all.

Saturday is going to feature a lot of clouds and a few showers. It's likely there is a period of showers in the morning, especially from the Mass. Pike south. Then, a lull is expected before another round of showers tries to move in during the afternoon or evening.

While it won't rain all day, since the risk of rain is there for so many hours, enjoying the outdoors may be somewhat problematic. Keep an eye on your local radar and know you might have to move things inside for a few hours.

Sunday is clearly the better of the weekend days. This will also be a much warmer day, because of the increase in sunshine and lack of widespread clouds. Highs reach well into the 80s.

It will be cooler Saturday with more clouds and a few showers. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

Next week is looking really nice for vacationers again. We are rapidly approaching back to school time and the third week of August is a big one for getting away. It looks very nice in northern New England as well.

Have a great weekend!

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Friday: More sunshine, warm with a slight increase in humidity. Highs within a few degrees of 80.

Friday Night: Clouding up, some showers very late at night. Lows in the lower to middle 60s.

Saturday: Lots of clouds a period of showers in the morning and again late in the day. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Dry with clouds and sunshine. Quite warm. Highs 83-88.

Monday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs 78-85.