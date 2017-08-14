WBUR News
Support the news
Boston Rallies Condemn Violence In Virginia03:21Play
In response to the violence over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, rallies held in Massachusetts on Sunday condemned white supremacists and sharply criticized President Trump. WBUR's David Boeri attended two events around the Boston Common.
This segment aired on August 14, 2017.
Related:
- Following Violence In Charlottesville, Concern Mounts Around Conservative Rally Planned For Boston
- In Charlottesville, White Nationalists Try To Seize An Elusive Spotlight
- As U.S. Copes With Charlottesville Violence, Protesters Take To The Streets
- Trump Saw 'Many Sides' While Some Republicans Saw White Supremacy, Domestic Terrorism
- Charlottesville Victim Heather Heyer 'Stood Up' Against What She Felt Was Wrong
David Boeri Senior Reporter
David Boeri is a senior reporter at WBUR.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news