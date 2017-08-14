Forecast: Nice Weather Continues For Several Days

The third week of August is going to be generally a nice week, but there are some issues which may interfere with the sunshine.

High clouds will be prevalent Monday, but the sun should filer through. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

A cold front passed the area Sunday and dropped humidity levels into a more comfortable range. A weak couple of systems may bring some periods of high to middle level clouds the next couple of days and dim the sun at times. These aren't precipitation producing clouds, but may be noticeable enough to warrant mentioning them.

These weak weather systems moving through areas of high pressure are basically innocuous. Late this week eyes turn north to Canada. An Alberta clipper-like system will drop down across the northeast and bring clouds and a possible period of showers to end the work week.

It's too early to know the timing of any rainfall and any amounts. Frankly, the system still being about four or five days into the future could still not develop in the way forecast and the end of the week could be better than presently forecast.

Tropical Activity

We are now entering the period of most activity in the tropics. While Tropical Storm Gert is headed northeast and poses no issues to land, there may be another system developing later this week.

Tropical activity in the Atlantic peaks during the first half of September and this is when, usually, if a system would reach New England it would do so.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Monday: Sunshine through high clouds. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Upper 70s to near 80 on Cape Cod.

Monday Night: Partly to mostly clear. Mild. Lows 59 to 64.

Tuesday: Sunshine through filtered clouds. Highs 81 to 86. Cooler outer Cape/Islands.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs 83 to 88.

Thursday: Generally sunny and pleasant. Clouds late in the day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Clouds, some showers especially early. Cooler. Highs in the 70s.