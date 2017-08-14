Skip to main content
Close
close
Donate
WBUR
wbur
90.9
Play
Listen Live
Explore Audio
Schedule
Programs + Sections
Search
Support
Events
About WBUR
Contact Us
On Point
Here & Now
Radio Boston
Only A Game
Modern Love
CommonHealth
Cognoscenti
The ARTery
More
Live:
Here & Now
Play
15s
Repeat
Play
15s
Forward
/
00:00
Playing Live
Close
Close
Here & Now
Value this story? Donate
WBUR
wbur
WBUR News
Donate
Search
Menu
Support the news
Watch Live: President Trump Delivers Statement
August 14, 2017
WBUR Newsroom
Share
Twitter
facebook
Email
+
Join the discussion
Share
Twitter
facebook
Email
View comment(s)
More from WBUR News
Support the news