August 16, 2017
Bill Richard, father of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, brings his hand to his face while standing next to a painting of Martin at the conclusion of groundbreaking ceremonies for a park named after his late son, Wednesday in Boston. (Steven Senne/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Work is now getting underway on a new park in Boston's Seaport district.

It's designed to be accessible to almost all children. It's called Martin's Park in honor of eight-year-old Martin Richard, who was the youngest person killed in the Boston marathon bombings.

WBUR's Fred Thys reported on Wednesday's groundbreaking.

This segment aired on August 16, 2017.

