Work Underway On 'Martin's Park' In Honor Of Youngest Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Work is now getting underway on a new park in Boston's Seaport district.
It's designed to be accessible to almost all children. It's called Martin's Park in honor of eight-year-old Martin Richard, who was the youngest person killed in the Boston marathon bombings.
WBUR's Fred Thys reported on Wednesday's groundbreaking.
This segment aired on August 16, 2017.
