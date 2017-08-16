Forecast: Some Good Beach Weather For Your Wednesday

Clouds held tough Tuesday as a frontal system remained stalled to the south of New England. On Wednesday we'll see a return of the sunshine with any morning fog burning away. Humidity levels will fall and the air will feel a bit more comfortable. I expect highs to easily reach the 80s inland, cooler along the coast.

As Hurricane Gert passes about 400 miles off the coast of Nantucket, seas will be rough and a high surf advisory remains posted for southeastern coastal areas.

Wednesday night is comfortable in terms of temperatures. Some of the coolest areas will fall into 40s, but most areas will be in the 50s.

Sunshine continues Thursday, though it will be a bit cooler than Wednesday with highs remaining just around 80 in most towns.

Highs Thursday will be a few degrees cooler than Thursday. (Courtesy NOAA)

A storm system approaches Friday with clouds and showers. How much rain we end up seeing is still questionable. The bulk of the rain will fall overnight Friday and into early Saturday. I don't expect much clearing during Saturday, making it a less than ideal beach day.

Sunday is once again the pick of the weekend. The nice weather will continue into the work week with low humidity and pleasantly warm temperatures.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs 83-88. High surf advisory.

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly clear. Cool. Lows 47-56.

Thursday: Generally sunny and pleasant. Clouds late in the day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Cloudy, shower developing, especially late in the day. Cooler. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday: More clouds and a continued risk of some showers in the morning. Highs 74-78

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s.