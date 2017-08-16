Support the news

'Why Did This Happen?': Holocaust Memorial In Boston Vandalized Again02:53Download

Play
August 16, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Jewish leaders gathered with other religious and civic leaders at the Holocaust memorial in Boston on Tuesday after it was vandalized for the second time in six weeks. WBUR's Steve Brown was there.

This segment aired on August 16, 2017.

Related:

Steve Brown Twitter Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's State House reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news