WBUR News
Support the news
'Why Did This Happen?': Holocaust Memorial In Boston Vandalized Again02:53Play
Jewish leaders gathered with other religious and civic leaders at the Holocaust memorial in Boston on Tuesday after it was vandalized for the second time in six weeks. WBUR's Steve Brown was there.
This segment aired on August 16, 2017.
Related:
Steve Brown Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's State House reporter.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news