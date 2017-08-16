Support the news

Jury Finds Teamsters Not Guilty In 'Top Chef' Extortion Case04:18Download

Play
August 16, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

A jury in Boston has found four Teamsters not guilty of trying to extort the popular TV show "Top Chef." The defendants gained national notoriety for how they aggressively tried to stop production of the show when it came to Boston in 2014. They're hailing the verdicts as recognition of the rights of unions to protest. WBUR's David Boeri reports.

This segment aired on August 16, 2017.

David Boeri Twitter Senior Reporter
David Boeri is a senior reporter at WBUR.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news