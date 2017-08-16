WBUR News
Support the news
Jury Finds Teamsters Not Guilty In 'Top Chef' Extortion Case04:18Play
A jury in Boston has found four Teamsters not guilty of trying to extort the popular TV show "Top Chef." The defendants gained national notoriety for how they aggressively tried to stop production of the show when it came to Boston in 2014. They're hailing the verdicts as recognition of the rights of unions to protest. WBUR's David Boeri reports.
This segment aired on August 16, 2017.
David Boeri Senior Reporter
David Boeri is a senior reporter at WBUR.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news