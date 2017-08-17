N.H. GOP Headquarters Vandalized With 'Nazis' Graffiti

The New Hampshire Republican Party is blaming "malcontents" for an incident in which someone spray-painted "Nazis" inside a hand-drawn heart on its headquarters.

Party adviser Patrick Hynes says the vandalism on the rear wall of the building happened sometime after 6 p.m. Wednesday and was discovered early Thursday when staff came to open the office.

He says the party filed a report with Concord police, who have no suspects.

The vandalism has been condemned by the state's Democratic Party, elected state officials from both parties and several members of the state's congressional delegation.

The incident comes several days after a demonstration by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue. The demonstration turned violent and left a counterprotester dead.

In 2013, NHPR reports, that same spot on the Concord building was spray-painted with a message calling for health care for all.

With reporting by the WBUR Newsroom