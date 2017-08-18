Forecast: Showers And Some Downpours Later Friday

A warm front to the south of the area this morning divides very humid air from more comfortable August air. As this divide moves north, the risk for showers increases and the humidity goes up.

It's a dry first part of the morning as it will take several hours for the shower area to fill-in. Once we start getting the rainfall, some areas will experience downpours. This is one of those cases where you could end up with just a quarter of an inch of rain or see as much as an inch or more depending on the track of each shower.

Showers move into the region later this afternoon. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

The humidity will become oppressive over the course of the day and into the evening as tropical air arrives. You will likely need the air conditioning because of the moisture, not necessarily the heat.

On Saturday a cold front pushes the highest humidity out to sea. Showers will end in very early in the morning, but the clouds may linger along the coast much of the day. This is the problem with the forecast. If the clearing line pushes east just a bit faster, we salvage much of Saturday. A slower push and the sun doesn't come out until 2, 3 or even 4 p.m. along the coast — leaving not much time for the beach.

The image below shows the forecast cloud layers for Saturday. Note that the coast has the most clouds.

Clouds will be reluctant to depart the coastline Saturday. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are all sunny days. It's quite warm as well. Highs may nudge 90 in spots by Tuesday. This of course means clear skies for the eclipse. Enjoy the weekend.

Friday: Thickening clouds, showers developing, especially late in the morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Some showers could have thunder and heavy downpours.

Friday Night: Cloudy with more showers and a downpour. Also some thunder. Very humid. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Any leftover showers in the morning end early. Slow clearing west to east. Highs 78-85.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s to middle 80s.

Monday: Mainly sunny. Nice for the eclipse. Highs in the low to mid 80s

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. Highs 85-90