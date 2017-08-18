WBUR News
Support the news
How Police Are Planning For Saturday's Rallies05:47Play
Large crowds and lots of police officers are expected on Boston Common Saturday, where a group advocating free speech, including far right wing views, and counter demonstrators who want to protest violence last weekend in Virginia, are expected to meet.
Given the big crowd, high emotions, and people looking to express firm beliefs, just how difficult a job is that for police?
Daniel Linskey, former superintendent in chief of Boston police, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss how police plan for such events.
This segment aired on August 18, 2017.
Related:
- Who Might Attend The Boston 'Free Speech' Rally? A Look At One In May
- City Issues Permit For 'Free Speech Rally' On Boston Common
- As Boston Prepares For Demonstrations, Here's What We Know About 'Free Speech' Rally Organizers
- 'Free Speech' Rally Prompts Debate On The Limits Boston Should Put On Hate Speech
- Boston's Walsh Pledges To 'Keep Hate Out Of Our City'
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news