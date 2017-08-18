Large crowds and lots of police officers are expected on Boston Common Saturday, where a group advocating free speech, including far right wing views, and counter demonstrators who want to protest violence last weekend in Virginia, are expected to meet.

Given the big crowd, high emotions, and people looking to express firm beliefs, just how difficult a job is that for police?

Daniel Linskey, former superintendent in chief of Boston police, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss how police plan for such events.