Forecast: It's A Great Beach Day As Dry Pattern Continues

Now, we need rain. All of the sudden things have turned quite dry in many areas.

There was adequate rain for much of the summer, but now the ground is parched. Yes, parts of Cape Cod and the Islands saw a deluge of rain last week, but for most of the rest of eastern Massachusetts it's gotten really dry.

The dry weather of course means nice weather for being outside and enjoying the final full week of summer for some students. Many college kids will be returning back to their campuses in the coming week and many local towns begin school later next week.

Today sees highs reaching into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Cape Cod will be cooler of course, but even there temperatures will reach into the 80s.

Temperatures will reach or even exceed 90 in a few towns today. (Courtesy NOAA)

A cold front slices through the region late tonight and Wednesday, and we need to put showers back into the forecast.

There's a low chance of these showers, but the chance is still there. Whenever we get into these situations involving scattered showers, some areas miss them altogether, while others receive downpours.

A few showers may affect parts of the area Wednesday (Courtesy Weatherbell)

Once the front passes, the weather then turns dry and sunny again. Those conditions should last into next week. Temperatures and the humidity will be lower.

Tuesday: Sunshine, at times breezy and hot. High humidity. Highs 80-86. Cape and southeastern areas and 86-94 elsewhere.

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly clear early then clouds by morning. Mild. Lows 62-69.

Wednesday: Humid in the morning with a chance of a shower or storm. The chance of showers lingers over Cape Cod in the afternoon, but clearing takes place elsewhere. Turning drier. Highs 78-84.

Thursday: Generally sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday and Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s.