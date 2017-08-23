Forecast: Sunshine Abounds For Many Days

A cold front will sweep the humidity out to sea this morning and early this afternoon making way for a stunning week of weather. This pattern will bring some incredibly nice weather to the area and were it not for the fact we need rain, I would be completely happy.

As a gardener, I am always balancing the need for moisture with my love of sunny and dry days complete with temperatures in the mid-70s. I know some of you like it hotter. But, for me, the upcoming forecast is just perfect.

For the next several days, it's going to get a bit boring in the weather office with all this sunshine. How many ways can I describe dry and sunny conditions for a week? I'll need to start writing about other things that are changing since the weather won't be.

The biggest change we have in the upcoming days actually occurs this morning with the dry air pushing eastward. Dew points, which measure humidity, have been in the oppressive range for over a day. You will notice a huge difference between the way the air feels as you head to work and the way it feels for lunch.

Those of you on Cape Cod will need to be a bit more patient as the humidity stays high into the afternoon. Even there, however, it will become more comfortable by day's end.

Humidity levels will plunge lower during the day and remain low for the foreseeable future. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Wednesday: Humid in the morning, then clearing takes place with developing sunshine. Cape Cod keeps clouds into the afternoon. Becoming breezy. Turning drier. Highs 78-84.

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly clear and more comfortable. Lows in the 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Generally sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s to around 80.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday and Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s.

Next Week: Appears dry.