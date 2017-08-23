Police Investigate Sexual Assault Of Teenage Girl At Revere Beach Bathhouse

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted in an outdoor shower at a Revere Beach bathhouse Tuesday, according to state police officials.

The girl told investigators that a young man tried to talk to her while she was using the shower at the Shirley Avenue Bathhouse at around 7 p.m., state police said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Investigators say when she tried to get away, he grabbed her and sexually assaulted her. She was able to escape and told a family member what happened, who brought her to the state police barracks on Revere Beach. She was interviewed by officers before being transported to a Boston hospital for examination, the statement said.

Detectives describe the suspect as a young adult Hispanic man with braided hair, who was wearing a bathing suit and was shirtless at the time of the assault.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact investigators at 781-284-0038.