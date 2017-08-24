Forecast: Fantastic Day Of Sunshine And Warm Temperatures

The next several days will bring us very similar weather with plenty of sunshine by day and generally clear and comfortable nights.

Today many areas will reach near 80 degrees, but that will be final 80-degree day for a while. Starting Friday, highs remain in the cooler mid-70s into the weekend.

The reason for the nice weather is high pressure from Canada, which will keep the weather quite nice through the weekend. Since the high pressure is of Canadian origin, temperatures are also going to be on the cooler side of average.

The biggest change we are experiencing lately is in the amount of daylight we're getting. We are losing around two minutes and 40 seconds of time between sunrise and sunset each day as we approach the autumnal equinox in less than a month.

As we head into next week the weather continues dry, but there will be two weather systems that need to be watched.

The map below shows what will be some sort of storm off the southeast coast and the remnants of a tropical storm near Texas. How these systems move and play into each other could change the forecast for us by Tuesday or Wednesday, but it's too soon to tell if their impact will be felt here.

High pressure controls New England's weather early next week, but two weather systems need to be watched. (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

Thursday: Generally sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s to around 80.

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly clear and cool. Lows 52-59.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday and Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday and Tuesday: Mainly sunny and comfortable. Highs 74-79.