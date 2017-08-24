WBUR News
After A Bit Of Confusion, Record Powerball Winner Comes Forward03:07Play
A single lottery ticket sold in Massachusetts won Wednesday night's $758.7 million Powerball jackpot — the largest prize ever won by a lone ticket in U.S. history.
Powerball is sold in 44 states. So what are the odds? Not just of winning, but of state lottery officials getting the winner wrong? They mixed up the city and the store where the winning ticket was sold. WBUR's Bruce Gellerman has our story.
This segment aired on August 24, 2017.
Bruce Gellerman Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
