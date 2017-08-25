Forecast: Dry, Sunny And A Bit On The Cool Side This Weekend

Yawn. That's how I feel about the weather over the next week, at least around these parts.

High pressure will remain in control for the foreseeable future providing New Englanders with clear nights and sunny days well into next week. There's not much more I can say about weather in the immediate future, so it's worth turning out attention south to Texas.

Back in 2005, the most active hurricane season ever recorded, four major hurricanes struck the U.S. mainland. Then, as if someone flipped a switch, they stopped. This isn't to say there haven't been big storms reaching land in other parts of the world or there hasn't been big hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean, but as luck would have it, they just haven't hit this countries shores.

As far as we know this is simply a role of the dice. The odds of no major hurricanes hitting the U.S. aren't astronomically low. By some account this might happen every two centuries, which may seem like a long time, but actually is a blip in geological time. So don't read to much into or make any conclusions about the major hurricane drought.

Hurricane Harvey may or may not come ashore along the Texas coast as a Category 3 storm, if it did, it would break the major hurricane landfall drought. No matter what happens, there is going to be an awful lot of rain and potential for catastrophic flooding. No doubt, the lead story on the evening news later today will be Harvey. So while you're enjoying the fabulous weekend weather ahead, remember it's not so nice everywhere this weekend.

Hurricane Harvey is forecast to linger along the Texas coast for several days. (Courtesy NHC)

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the 70s.

Friday Night: Partly to mostly clear and cool. Lows 52-59.

Saturday and Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Monday and Tuesday: Mainly sunny and comfortable. Highs 71-77, coolest Cape Cod.