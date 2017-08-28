Suspect In Mass. Homicide Caught In Rhode Island

A suspect in the slaying of a 72-year-old woman in a Massachusetts home has been arrested in Rhode Island.

Authorities say 34-year-old Danny Lopes Jr. was arrested Monday morning in North Providence.

He is being held in Rhode Island as a fugitive from justice and faces a murder charge when returned to Massachusetts. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Police responded to a West Bridgewater home at about 6 p.m. Sunday where they found the victim suffering from "obvious signs of trauma." She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been made public.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive or any relationship between the suspect and the victim.

West Bridgewater is a town of about 7,000 residents, 25 miles south of Boston.