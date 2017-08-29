Forecast: Tropical Storm Passes East Of Nantucket Wednesday

Heavy rain from Harvey continues to fall in Houston this morning with rainfall totals from the powerful storm cited at over 40 inches in some spots.

The greatest amount of rain seen in Texas was from a tropical weather system occurred in Amelia, Texas in 1978. That year, poorly organized tropical storm Amelia dumped 48 inches of rainfall on Medina, Texas. It's still possible some town to exceeds that amount of rainfall with Harvey as it continues to move from the Gulf of Mexico back over land.

Locally, we have our own tropical system to watch off the southeast coast. This storm — which will become Irma — will remain far enough south to just graze the Cape and the Islands.

Tropical storm Irma is likely to form Tuesday and move south of New England Wednesday. (Courtesy NHC)

As the storm gains strength today it will create rough seas and strong rip currents. There will be a period of steady rain over Nantucket tapering to showers just south of Boston.

Boston may see some rain overnight, but it won't amount to much. It also will not alleviate the very dry conditions that have developed over the past few weeks.

Rain will reach Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard later Tuesday evening. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

The storm will keep a cool flow of air off the water Wednesday resulting in temperatures well below average. It will turn milder Thursday ahead of a cold front. This front brings cooler air behind it and the chance of a thunderstorm with it.

Friday and the start of the holiday weekend will be cool, and it will most definitely feel like fall Saturday morning with widespread temperatures in the 40s.

Tuesday: Sunshine, despite increasing clouds. Pleasant with highs 71-76.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with an area of rain over Cape Cod may make it as far north as the Mass Pike briefly. Steadiest rain to fall over Cape Cod. Gusty winds in southeastern Mass. Lows 53-60.

Wednesday: Any morning rain south ends, clearing moves in from the north with sunshine. Highs 67-72 at the coast; 71-75 inland.

Thursday: Sunshine, some building late-day clouds with a thunderstorm possible. Highs 75-80.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.