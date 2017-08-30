Forecast: Showers End And Clear Skies Move In Today; Cool Air Comes Friday

A storm that was under consideration for tropical storm status 24 hours ago is passing New England without getting a name. It is only bringing some rain.

The heaviest rain this morning has been south of Plymouth, and parts of Cape Cod have gotten some steady rain. Of course, I wish that water had made it further north as Greater Boston just received a few showers.

The weather will improve throughout the day. Showers will quickly end this morning, and by mid-morning even the Cape should be dry. After the showers end, skies will begin to clear from north to south.

Showers come to an end this morning. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

It will take much of the day for the clouds to leave Cape Cod and the Islands — especially the outer portion. However, sunshine will be prevalent elsewhere through much of the afternoon.

Clearing brings back the sunshine this afternoon. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

Overnight clear skies allow temperatures to fall to comfortably cool levels and this sets up a nice Thursday.

The only issue Thursday is that as a cold front will cross the region in the mid-afternoon and may produce a line of clouds and a pop-up storm. This will happen first over northern Worcester county just after noon and then the front will move south and east passing off the south tip of the Cape around 6 p.m.

Behind this front it becomes chilly for a day or two. Friday's highs will be in the 60s. Saturday becomes a bit milder in the afternoon after a chilly start with showers back in the picture — the remnants of Harvey for Sunday. Don't expect much rainfall, however.

Wednesday: Any morning rain south of Boston ends, with clearing skies from the north with sunshine. Highs 67-72 at the coast; 71-75 inland.

Wednesday Night: Clear and cool. Lows 52-60, warmest in Boston.

Thursday: Sunshine, some building mid-day clouds with a thunderstorm possible. Highs 75-80.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Mainly sunny after a chilly start highs warm to the low to mid-70s.

Sunday: Cloudy, a period of showers mainly in the first part of the day. Highs in the lower 70s.