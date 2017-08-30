16-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Somerville

A 16-year-old boy has been shot and killed in a suburban Boston home.

The Middlesex district attorney says the Malden boy was shot at a Somerville home at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. They say he was inside the home with people he knew and the shooting was not a random act.

The boy's name has not been released pending an autopsy and notification of family.

No arrests have been announced. The shooting is being investigated by state and local police and the district attorney's office.