Police Search For Teen Wanted In Connection With Fatal Shooting Of 16-Year-Old In Somervillle

Authorities are looking for a teenager wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Somerville earlier this week.

The Middlesex district attorney's office is asking for the public's help in tracking down 17-year-old Jonathan Perry, of Somerville.

Perry is wanted for questioning in the death Tuesday of Tenzin Kunkhyen, of Malden. He was a student at Malden High School.

Perry's last known address is the Somerville home in which Kunkhyen was shot, and he may have recently visited Malden and North Andover.

Perry is described as a clean-shaven, white male, with brown shoulder length hair and green eyes. He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police.