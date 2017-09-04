Forecast: Warm Labor Day With Midweek Showers Ahead

I can't tell you how many more beach days there are this year, but the next couple are definitely some of the last. With abundant sunshine, many areas will easily eclipse the 80 mark today. Tomorrow looks even warmer with highs in the mid-80s and a lot more humidity for the afternoon.

A cold front will put an end to the warmth for Wednesday, but not the humidity. Until this front is able to clear the coast later Thursday it's going to feel quite sticky around here with abundant moisture. As showers arrive Tuesday evening, they stay in the forecast through Thursday. There could be some heavy downpours during this time as well.

Eventually late this week dry air and seasonable temperatures return.

Irma continues to move west towards the Lesser Antilles. From there it should continue heading in a direction closer to the Bahamas. Impact to the United States mainland isn't definitive, but all interests should stay tuned to the latest forecasts.

Irma moves towards the United States later this week. (Courtesy NHC)

Labor Day (Monday): Mostly sunny and warm. Highs 79-84 inland. 74-78 beaches.

Monday Night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Lows 57-65

Tuesday: Sunshine and warm. More humid. Late day clouds. Highs 80-85

Wednesday: Scattered shower and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s with high humidity.

Thursday: More showers. Highs in the lower 70s, but still muggy.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny highs into the lower 70s.