The labor pool in Massachusetts is growing faster this year than in any other state in the country.
But at the same time, the incomes of the state's top one percent of earners is growing the fastest nationwide, while median-income growth is unchanged.
Those are the conclusions of a new report issued by the nonpartisan Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center.
MassBudget President Noah Berger joined Morning Edition to review the report's findings.
This segment aired on September 4, 2017.
