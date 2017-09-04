Support the news

New Report Finds Job, Labor Force Growth In Mass.04:51Download

Play
September 04, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A New Balance factory worker assembling a running shoe. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
A New Balance factory worker assembling a running shoe. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The labor pool in Massachusetts is growing faster this year than in any other state in the country.

But at the same time, the incomes of the state's top one percent of earners is growing the fastest nationwide, while median-income growth is unchanged.

Those are the conclusions of a new report issued by the nonpartisan Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center.

MassBudget President Noah Berger joined Morning Edition to review the report's findings.

This segment aired on September 4, 2017.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news