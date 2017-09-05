Forecast: Very Warm Today Ahead Of Showers Wednesday

It's back to school, work and regular routine, but summer wants to hang on for one more day.

Ahead of a cold front, August-like warmth and humidity will grace southern New England with highs well into the 80s inland and in the 70s over much of Cape Cod. It will also be breezy today.

If you are headed to western New England, there may be some strong to severe storms there this afternoon, but areas from Worcester east will remain dry with little to no risk of rain.

Highs may reach the upper 80s in some spots Tuesday. (Courtesy NOAA)

A slow-moving cold front will all but stall over the region Wednesday and Thursday. This will allow areas of moisture to ride up along the front. Some of these storms may contain heavy downpours and even strong thunderstorms.

The front eventually passes off the coast, ushering in drier air for the weekend with seasonable temperatures.

Irma Remains A Major Hurricane

Hurricane Irma continues to move westward and hurricane warnings are posted for the northern Leeward Island and Puerto Rico.

The storm will continue to move toward the U.S., specifically south Florida, during the week and likely bring deteriorating conditions there this weekend. The exact impact to Florida and surrounding areas is not known yet, but this could be a devastating storm for parts of that area.

Irma continues to move westward. There are hurricane watches and warnings posted for parts of the Caribbean Tuesday. (Courtesy National Hurricane Center)

Tuesday: Changeable skies with periods of clouds and sunshine. Quite warm. More humid. Thunderstorms over Berkshire County this evening. Highs 80-85. 70s Cape/Islands.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, showers late at night. Warm and muggy. Lows 63-68.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid-70s with some humidity.

Thursday: More showers. Highs in the lower 70s, but still muggy.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.