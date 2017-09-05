Support the news

Bail Set For Man Charged With Throwing 7-Year-Old Girl From Bridge

September 05, 2017 Updated September 05, 2017 4:07 PM
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Joshua Hubert sits for his dangerousness hearing on charges related to the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl, Thursday in Worcester. Hubert now faces an attempted murder charge. (Chris Christo/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)MoreCloseclosemore
Joshua Hubert sits for his dangerousness hearing on charges related to the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl, Thursday in Worcester. Hubert now faces an attempted murder charge. (Chris Christo/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

A judge has doubled bail for a Massachusetts man accused of kidnapping his friend's 7-year-old daughter and throwing her off a bridge into a lake.

An additional $1 million bail was set for Joshua Hubert at his arraignment Tuesday on an attempted murder charge in Westborough District Court. The case was continued to Oct. 25.

Authorities say Hubert took the girl from her grandparents' Worcester home at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, choked her, and threw her off the Interstate 290 overpass into Lake Quinsigamond. She swam about 100 yards to shore and knocked on the door of a waterfront home in Shrewsbury at 4 a.m.

She had minor injuries.

Hubert's attorney says his client denies the charges.

Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated the victim's age in the headline. We regret the error. 

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news