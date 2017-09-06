Support the news

September 06, 2017
Move over DeflateGate. The Red Sox are now embroiled in scandal — for stealing signs. It's not that stealing signs is wrong, or anything new. It's that they're accused of using electronics to do it. Specifically, an Apple Watch. Major League Baseball is investigating. WBUR’s Shira Springer joined All Things Considered to explain what happened.

