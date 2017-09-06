WBUR News
Support the news
Red Sox Accused Of Using Electronics To Steal Signs04:11Play
Move over DeflateGate. The Red Sox are now embroiled in scandal — for stealing signs. It's not that stealing signs is wrong, or anything new. It's that they're accused of using electronics to do it. Specifically, an Apple Watch. Major League Baseball is investigating. WBUR’s Shira Springer joined All Things Considered to explain what happened.
This segment aired on September 6, 2017.
Related:
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news