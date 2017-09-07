WBUR News
Support the news
1 Dead, 2 Hurt After Triple Stabbing Outside Tedeschi Store In Chelsea
Police say one person was stabbed to death and two others were taken to the hospital with stab wounds after an early morning altercation outside a Massachusetts convenience store.
The fight in the parking lot of a Tedeschi Food Shop in Chelsea broke out at about 3 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a 23-year-old Everett man died at the hospital.
The other two victims were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.
One of them, a 37-year-old Revere man, is a suspect.
The third victim is a 48-year-old Chelsea man.
No names were released.
The cause of the altercation remains under investigation.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news