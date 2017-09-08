11-Year-Old Girl Walking With Father Fatally Struck By Car In Methuen

Police say an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl crossing the street with her father has died after being struck by a speeding vehicle.

Investigators say Jaydee Soto was hit at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday in Methuen just as she and her father stepped into the street.

The vehicle then drove toward Lawrence.

The girl was thrown into the air and struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. She died at the hospital.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon implored the driver to surrender and asked anyone with information to contact the department. He said it appears the girl was struck by a dark-colored vehicle but was hoping for a better description after video surveillance from area businesses was viewed. He says the vehicle likely has front-end damage.