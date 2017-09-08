WBUR News
Very Little Goes Right For Pats In Season Opener
It was a night that started with the unveiling of the Patriots' fifth championship banner and ended with a shocking and sobering 42-27 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. Very little went right for the defending Super Bowl champions. WBUR's Shira Springer was at the game and joined Morning Edition to explain what happened.
