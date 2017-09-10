Support the news

Meteorologist Epstein: Irma Slams Florida, 'Difficult' For Hurricanes To Hit Boston04:06Download

Play
September 10, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Surge warnings are posted for much of the Florida coast, especially the west. (Courtesy NOAA)MoreCloseclosemore
Surge warnings are posted for much of the Florida coast, especially the west. (Courtesy NOAA)

Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 4 storm, is slamming the Florida Keys with strong winds and heavy rain.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it is expected to remain strong as it moves through the Keys and heads north.

WBUR Meteorologist Dave Epstein joined Weekend Edition via Skype to discuss the storm.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news