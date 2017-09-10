WBUR News
Meteorologist Epstein: Irma Slams Florida, 'Difficult' For Hurricanes To Hit Boston04:06Play
Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 4 storm, is slamming the Florida Keys with strong winds and heavy rain.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it is expected to remain strong as it moves through the Keys and heads north.
WBUR Meteorologist Dave Epstein joined Weekend Edition via Skype to discuss the storm.
