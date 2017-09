State leaders and Massachusetts residents paused Monday to honor those who died 16 years ago, in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

A wreath of flowers stands in front of the 9/11 Memorial in Boston's Public Garden. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

William Connors lays a flower on the memorial for his brother, Kevin Patrick Connors, who was on the 85th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

A visitor touches a name on the 9/11 Memorial in the Public Garden. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito lays a white rose on the 9/11 Memorial after the conclusion of the wreath laying ceremony. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks during the wreath laying ceremony honoring the victims of 9/11 at the Public Garden. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Robert Landrum leaves a flower and touches the name of his fiance, Betty Ann Ong, the flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11 who alerted authorities by phone that the plane had been hijacked. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)