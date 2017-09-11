Man Pleads Not Guilty In Hit-And-Run That Killed 11-Year-Old

A Massachusetts man who prosecutors say was behind the wheel of a vehicle that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl and left the scene has appeared in court.

Not-guilty pleas to motor vehicle homicide and other offenses were entered on behalf of 22-year-old Steven Toro, of Lawrence, at his arraignment Monday. He was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail.

Investigators say Jadee Soto was struck in Methuen Thursday night as she and her father stepped into the street.

The vehicle then drove toward Lawrence.

The girl was thrown into the air and hit by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. She died at the hospital.

The Boston Globe reports that Toro's lawyer described the crash as an accident, saying "no one intended to hurt this poor child."