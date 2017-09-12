WBUR News
Chelsea Man Charged In Slayings Of 2 Doctors In Boston Due In Court
A man charged in the slayings of two engaged doctors in their Boston luxury condominium is due in court.
Bampumim Teixeira is expected to face a judge in Suffolk Superior Court on Tuesday.
Prosecutors say Teixeira bound and stabbed 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field in their home in May. They say a carving knife was recovered from the apartment.
Police responding to a report of a man with a gun say they found Teixeira at the scene and believed he pointed or fired a weapon at them. Two officers shot him. Authorities later said he had not fired and a fake gun was found at the scene with a bag filled with Bolanos' jewelry.
Prosecutors say Teixeira had no known personal relationship with the victims.
Teixeira has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.
