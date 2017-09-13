Forecast: Summer Won't Let Go Just Yet With Temps In 80s Again

Tuesday was a fantastic day, and the weather is keeping up today with another beauty of a day.

School kids in classrooms and workers in little cubicles won't be able to enjoy the fine weather all day, but from recess to lunch, take advantage of moments when you can move about outside.

Temperatures will reach well above average today like they did Tuesday when Logan Airport reached 86 degrees, marking the official temperature in Boston. That's 12 degrees above the long-term average made up of 30 years of readings taken annually on Sept. 12.

Today will feature similar readings, perhaps a degree or two under but, again, still above the average. Low tide is in the middle of the afternoon, with high tide occurring early this evening. We are now down to about 12.5 hours of daylight, losing just under three minutes a day. That's the fastest rate at which we lose daylight all year.

Sunset is now before 7 p.m. in the evening. (Courtesy Tides4Fishing)

Thursday and Friday will bring a southwest flow of air. This means more humidity and a slowly increasing chance of showers. The best opportunity for any rain comes Friday after a small chance Thursday night. This is followed by a nice weekend with highs back into the upper 70s Saturday and mid-70s Sunday.

Still Watching The Tropics

Jose, which will fluctuate between a minimal hurricane and a strong tropical storm, will continue to meander in the Atlantic for at least the next week. It most likely passes to our east, but it may become breezy here next week if the gradient between high pressure and that storm tightens up a bit. It's something we need to watch for as it would provide several days of an easterly wind which can create beach erosion, but that's a long ways off.

Weak steering currents are preventing Hurricane Jose from going very far over the next five days. (Courtesy NHC)

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Wednesday: Sunshine and warm. Highs 82-86; 70s on Cape Cod.

Wednesday Night: A few clouds, though not as cool as Tuesday night. Lows 60-65.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Clouds along with a chance of showers. Highs 73-78.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs 73-78.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s.