WBUR News
Support the news
'Our First Interest Is The Protection Of Our Students': Quinsigamond College President Discusses DACA03:49Play
Community college presidents in Massachusetts are speaking out in defense of students who face the treat of deportation in March of next year following President Trump's decision to end DACA. Luis Pedraja, president of Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester, joined Morning Edition to compare his experience as a young immigrant with those of DREAMers.
This segment aired on September 14, 2017.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news