1 Killed, 1 Injured When Struck By Commuter Rail Train In Natick

Authorities say one person was killed and another was seriously injured when they were struck by a train west of Boston.

Transit police say a man and a woman were struck at about 5:30 a.m. Friday while trespassing on the tracks near a commuter rail stop in Natick.

A 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead. A 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital with what were described as "serious but non-life threatening injuries."

Their names were not immediately made public.

Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the commuter rail for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, warned commuters to expect delays on the Worcester/Framingham line.